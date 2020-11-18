Greggs bakery chain, which has outlets throughout Suffolk, has announced it is to shed more than 800 jobs.

The familiar high street brand says lockdown levels of sales are responsible for the decision.

In a statement to staff last week, chief executive Roger Whiteside said, following the end of redundancy consultation, several counter proposals had helped save jobs but around 820 positions would be lost.

He said: "Covid trading conditions have forced this action onto our business and we are all very saddened by the need to part company with around 820 friends and colleagues, many of whom have worked with us for many years.

"Whilst we are sad to see this number of people leave us, we are grateful to our colleagues in our shops who have been prepared to accept a reduction in their contract hours to minimise the need for further redundancies."

Mr Whiteside outlined how the company had done its own work to minimise transmission among its supply chain, including testing staff, isolating anyone found to be positive, Covid-secure operations for takeaways, collections and deliveries.

He added: "Our priority now must be to transition and settle into our revised internal team structures and work together to navigate our way through the uncertainty of the trading conditions that we now face.

"At lockdown levels of sales, even after all of the mitigating action that we have taken, Greggs will not be profitable as a business and there can be no room for complacency.

"Christmas this year will be unlike any other. Many customers will move their gift shopping online and others may choose to leave it late hoping for the opportunity to go shopping again in December. We will need to be quick to react as new customer footfall patterns emerge and therefore plan to keep things as simple as possible whilst offering a fast and friendly service in a safe environment."

It is thought around half of Greggs' store staff will also face fewer working hours.

The firm, which employs 25,000 across the UK, says trade is expected to "remain below normal for the foreseeable future".

