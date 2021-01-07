Snow and ice could hit Suffolk this evening and throughout the day tomorrow, with residents warned of potential travel delays, icy patches on roads and possible injuries from slips and falls.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of the county from 5pm today until 11.59pm tomorrow as temperatures are set to drop to minus figures.

Widespread ice, patchy one to two centimetres of snow, and two to five centimetres of snow over hills is forecast during that time.

The alert covers most of the northern part of the county, but stops short of Aldeburgh, Haverhill, Ipswich and Woodbridge.

It comes after weather warnings for ice earlier in the week, with temperatures dropping across the county to below freezing.

This evening and into tomorrow, icy stretches are 'likely to form' which could lead to some travel disruption, with snow falling in some places.

Residents have been warned of longer journey times, with a possibility of cancellations and road closures.

The Met Office added that there is a risk of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

