The Met Office is warning snow and ice in Suffolk could cause travel disruption from this afternoon into early tomorrow.

They have issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in the county from 4pm today until 10.30am on Saturday.

Forecasters said people could expect some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, which increases the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

They also think some roads and railways could be affected by snowfall, with longer journey times by car, bus and train.

It comes as temperatures are set to go into minus figures overnight, with forecasts predicting a 50 per cent chance of snow in the early hours of Saturday in some places.

