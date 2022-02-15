A new weather warning has been issued for part of Suffolk by the Met Office, with strong winds set to arrive in the county two days earlier than expected.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for Storm Eunice, but they have now included Suffolk in a updated notice over Storm Dudley.

An extended yellow warning is now in place for the two storms, with Storm Dudley set to hit from 3pm tomorrow until 6am on Thursday, followed by Storm Eunice from midnight on Friday morning until 9pm that evening.

Storm Dudley is due to affect the north part of Suffolk. Picture: iStock

Residents in the northern part of Suffolk, as well as those in Newmarket, are the most likely to be affected during Storm Dudley.

A Met Office statement said the storm will 'bring a spell of very strong winds and a risk of disruption later Wednesday and into the small hours of Thursday.'

People are being advised to take additional care on their journeys and allow for extra time, while public transport may also be disrupted.

The statement added: "There is a chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."