With the abundance of pubs, finding a great place to enjoy a pint is not easy – in fact, it can become overwhelming.

However, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2024 is the definitive drinker’s guide to finding the best boozers in the country – with over 4500 places to choose from.

Hailed as the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide, the latest edition features 472 pub listings across the East Anglia region, with 71 of those in Suffolk, alongside 38 breweries.

In addition, 13 new establishments in the county have joined the list.

Here are some of the best.

Newmarket – Golden Lion

The Golden Lion in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Where: 44 High Street, CB8 8LB

Popular among the horse racing community, the Golden Lion has been a feature of the High Street since the 18th century. The name is though to have originated with King Henry I who was known as the Lion of Justice

The Golden Lion houses the Wetherspoon pub, a national chain, which serves up to seven real ales, real ciders and craft beers.

Children are welcome until 9pm in the family area.

Bury St Edmunds – Old Cannon Brewery

The Old Cannon Brewery in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google Maps

Where: 86 Cannon Street, IP33 1JR

With history dating back to before World War I, the Old Cannon has plenty to offer, including a beer garden with alfresco dining, a cosy, indoor pub and even an B&B.

At the heart of the popular pub is on-site brewery, with tours available for the beer lovers.

Visitors can also put their general knowledge to the test with a pub quiz every Wednesday.

Bury St Edmunds – Beerhouse

The Beerhouse in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google Maps

Where: 1 Tayfen Road, IP32 6BH

Just a short walk from the train station, the semi-circular Victoria building serves beer from their own Brewshed brewery.

With seven beer engines, the traditional beerhouse provides an ever-changing selection of real ales and ciders – some being from their core range and some seasonal.

It is a great location for football fans, who can watch their favourite team on the big screens, with an open fire during the winter. For those wanting to enjoy some fresh air, the venue also provides heated beer huts.

Regular beer and cider festivals are also held.

Haverhill – Queen’s Head

The Queen's Head in Haverhill. Picture: Jane Ellis

Where: 9 Queen Street, CB9 9DZ

Known as one of the town’s oldest buildings, the pub holds a rich history which dates back to 1470.

Having survived the great fire of 1667, the pub continues to provide a warm, friendly atmosphere and high quality beer – with three changing brews.

Long Melford – Nethergate Brewery Tap

The Nethergate, Long Melford, near Sudbury. Picture: Google Maps

Where: Rodbridge Corner, CO10 9HJ

Nested in the heart of Suffolk, the award-winning brewery and distillery offers a range of Nethergate draught ales, craft lager and a growing range of spirits.

Visitors can also visit the shop which sells beer, cider, spirits and low alcohol or they can sample the latest creations from the taproom.

Tours of the brewery and distillery are also available.

Stowmarket – Walnut

The Walnut in Stowmarket. Picture: Google Maps

Where: 39 Violet Hill Road, IP14 1NE

Awarded by CMARA as the former pub of the year, the Walnut offers an ever-changing selection of real ales as well as ciders and craft beers.

Open Wednesday to Monday, the establishment also has two beer gardens, where children are allowed until 8pm, as well as regular quiz and vinyl nights.

The pub was refurbished by current landowners in 2019.

Framlingham – Station Hotel

The Station Pub in Framlingham. Picture: Google Maps

Where: Station Road, IP13 9EE

Located a short distance from the centre of the historic market town of Framlingham, the popular pub serves beer and guest cider from Edwardian German silver handpumps.

A perfect location for those seeking good homemade food in a relaxed atmosphere. The plus – the ingredients are sourced locally.

To top if off, the garden has find a wood-fired pizza oven.

You can also bring your furry friends along.

Ipswich – Woolpack

The Woolpack in Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

Where: 1 Tuddenham Rd, Ipswich IP4 2SH

The Woolpack is a traditional pub serving real cask ales, ciders and homemade pub food, including breakfast, seven days a week. Sunday roast is also available.

The pub hosts regular quiz nights and live music, with a great range of both traditional and modern board games.

The patio area outside is popular during sunny days.

To top if off, the pub was one of the three finalists in the Pub of the Year category of the Suffolk Food and Drink Awards.

Ipswich – Fat Cat

The Fat Cat, Ipswich. Picture: Google Maps

Where: 288 Spring Road, IP4 5NL

Frequently voted as the town’s best pub by CAMRA members, the highly popular multi-room drinking bar serves up to 14 real ales straight from the casks.

Visitors can also enjoy five ciders from their taproom as well as a selection of gins, whiskies, rums, wines and Belgian beers.

Bar snacks include Scotch eggs and pasties cooked on the premises.

Lowestoft – Plough and Sail

The Plough & Sail in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Maps

Where: 212 London Road South, NR33 0BB

Located close to the Lowstoft beach, the long wooden bar offers two permanent beers and four changing beers, including Green Jack, Mauldons and Mr Winter’s.

It is the perfect location for football fans, who can enjoy their favourite team as well as a pint of good beer.

Live music and quiz evenings are a regular attraction.

The Good Beer Guide, compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.

It also encourages readers to support their local establishments.

Nik Antona, CAMRA chairman, said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving.

“I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”