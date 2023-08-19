Tomorrow morning football fans across Suffolk will have the chance to watch Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses make history in the world cup final.

Fans will be able to watch the match on big screens in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich as well as at community centres and social clubs across the county.

Here we bring you a list of many of the places in Suffolk showing the game, which will kick off at 11am tomorrow (Sunday, August 20).

Where will you be watching the women's world cup final? Picture: Canva/Ipswich Borough Council

Bury St Edmunds – Abbey Gardens

In Bury St Edmunds, football fans will be able to watch the England Women in action, on a big screen in the Abbey Gardens.

Pop Up Pictures, which has been running an open air cinema in the park, has decided to keep up its screen for the match.

The Abbey Gardens, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mecha Morton

Gates will open at 9am, ready for kick off.

The event will be ticketed and pricing information is available on the Bury St Edmunds Edmunds Events Facebook page.

Event organisers are hoping to fit 1000 people in the Abbey Gardens for the big match.

Moreton Hall Community Centre

Moreton Hall Community Centre in Bury will be opening their doors at 10.30am on Sunday and is looking to create the ‘best atmosphere in town’ for the match.

<!--iframe-->

On their Facebook page, the community centre in Symonds Road, said: “Everyone is welcome so bring the whole family to roar our Lionesses on to World Cup victory.”

Abbeygate Cinema

Abbeygate Cinema will be showing the final in their new function space, shown live on a 85inch 4K TV.

Gareth, general manager, said “We were delighted to be able to stream the European Championship final in 2020, and we hope to be able to give a safe space for those wishing to watch the World Cup Final.

“It’s fantastic to see them doing so well and we hope people join us to cheer them on to victory.”

There is no charge but there is limited availability, so reserve a spot on the cinema’s website if you wish.

Oakes Barn

Oakes Barn in Bury has been supporting the Lionesses throughout the world cup tournament and will be opening at 11am for the final.

Food and full bar facilities will be available from midday at the popular venue in St Andrew’s Street South.

New Green Community Centre - Thurston

The New Green community centre in Thurston, near Bury, will be showing the match for free on two 128 inch screens.

Thrust Coffee Shop, based at the community centre said anyone who wants to watch the match should like their post on Facebook so they can get an idea of numbers

Doors will open at 10am and refreshments including coffee and sausage and bacon baps will be available.

<!--iframe-->

Stowmarket

In Stowmarket the community sports and social club, based at the football ground will be showing the big match.

The clubhouse in Bury Road will be open from 9.30am and breakfast will be served from 10am.

England flags on the Town Hall in Ipswich. Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council has confirmed a large screen will go up on the Cornhill this Sunday, giving fans the opportunity to watch the Lionesses take on Spain for free.

To mark the occasion the town hall will fly St George’s flags and banners.

Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council Leader, said: “Ipswich Borough Council is thrilled to enable events that bring the community together.

“What better way for Ipswich to watch the final this Sunday than at no cost with families of all ages on the Cornhill in the town centre on a large screen.”

Food, as well as hot and soft drinks stalls will be available.

2 days until our @FAWNL debut Vs @NorwichCityWFC



It's a 2:30pm KO

We'd much prefer card payments on the day please.

Door will be open from 10:30am with the chance to watch the World Cup in the clubhouse



Everyone welcome to both matches, Adults £7, Concessions £5 and U16s Free pic.twitter.com/wJhmkLZsdv — AFC Sudbury Women (@AFCSudburyWomen) August 18, 2023

AFC Sudbury clubhouse

On Sudbury the AFC Sudbury Women’s team will make their debut in the FA Women’s League Division One South East.

Ahead of their very own big match against Norwich City, AFC Sudbury are inviting fans to watch the world cup final in the clubhouse from 10.30am.

The club posted on social media: “Everyone welcome to both matches, Adults £7, Concessions £5 and U16s free.”

<!--iframe-->

Nethergate Brewery - Long Melford

Nethergate Brewery and Distillery in Long Melford, near Sudbury, will be getting in on the world cup action.

They will be opening at 10.30am tomorrow and posted on Facebook: “Cheer on our incredible Lionesses in this historic occasion as they vie for world cup glory.”

<!--iframe-->

Newmarket Town ground

The world cup final will kick off a day of women’s football at Newmarket Town’s ground.

Fans of Newmarket Town Women can watch the final in the club ahead of their match which kicks off at 3pm.

<!--iframe-->

Nine Jars – Haverhill

The Nine Jars cocktail bar in Haverhill Haverhill High Street has invited to watch customers to invite ‘history in the making’ tomorrow.

In a Facebook post they said: “Come down and support the Lionesses.

“We will be open from 10am serving bacon buttys and a coffee or a pint if you really feel like celebrating.”

Yoxford Village Hall

Yoxford Village Hall in east Suffolk will be showing the world cup final on their new big screen.

The village hall will be open at 10.30am ahead of kick off and the event will be free.

At home

The world cup final on Sunday, August 20, will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you are working, or out and about, you will also be able to listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds.

Coverage of the final on BBC One will start at 10am.