After forty years of game play Bury St Edmunds Basketball are at risk of closure after taking numerous financial blows following the pandemic.

The club had spent its savings investing in its girls and women's basketball team before the pandemic thinking it would make the money back through game play.

After this became impossible and following further monetary complications off the back of Brexit if the club can not secure an increase of sponsors its future looks bleak.

Gallery1

Arron Mcdonald head coach at the club said: "We estimate that we've lost around £12,000 from Covid. Our members our all volunteers and our paying to play and we are in a division were our competition are being paid to play."

"Our mission as a club is to teach life skills through basketball.

"One of the biggest factors needed to do that is to provide positive role models but its really difficult for us to have high level players who have the time to be role models if they are having to pick up extra shifts at work to be able to afford to play."

Gallery1

The team have a number of ex-professional players which helps them maintain their high standards of play.

They have sponsorship slots starting at £100 and those wishing to invest in the club can receive promotion in the form of side boards during matches all the way through to shirt sponsors depending on the amount sponsors pay into the club.

For more information on how to sponsor the team visit: burybasketball.com/sponsorship

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds