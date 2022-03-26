Fourteen fire crews were called to a fire at a Grade II Listed manor house in the early hours of this morning.

The fire broke out at The Manor in Herringswell Road, Herringswell, Suffolk, at around 2.41am.

Herringswell Manor is a Grade II Listed building which over the last few years has been a Buddhist centre, a Japanese school - but has now been converted into residential flats, over four floors.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning. Image: Herringswell/Facebook

Appliances were sent from Stowmarket, Clare, Wickhambrook, Mildenhall, two from Haverhill, two from Ixworth, three from Bury St Edmunds and three from Newmarket

According to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was located in the loft area of the building.

All residents were accounted for and the crews were stood down at .7.23am.

There were no injuries.