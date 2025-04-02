A hospice care service has launched a consultation over a proposed restructure of its retail operations.

Bury St Edmunds-based, St Nicholas Hospice Care, says the consultation is part of its ‘ongoing commitment to sustainability’ and ‘ensuring the long-term provision’ of specialist palliative care services in West Suffolk and Thetford.

It says 16 retail jobs are at risk of redundancy.

St Nicholas Hospice Care, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Submitted

The service says all of its seven stores across Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury, Haverhill, Newmarket, and which generate money for the charity by selling donated items, will stay open.

It said the retail operation extends beyond the shops however and includes other commercial initiatives.

St Nicholas Hospice Care said the current restructure is focused on ensuring the entire retail operation is financially sustainable.

It added that redeployment opportunities for staff are also being explored.

Linda McEnhill, chief executive officer of St Nicholas Hospice Care, said: “I can confirm that we have begun a consultation process regarding a proposed restructure of our retail operations.

“Like many charities, we are facing significant financial challenges due to rising costs and changes in funding.

“While we have taken steps to improve income and reduce overheads, we must now make further changes to secure our long-term future.

“Our current retail model has grown complex and, in parts, unsustainable and following a thorough review conducted by an independent retail consultant in the autumn, we are proposing changes to our retail structure.”

The charity says a meeting with retail staff, whose roles have been placed at risk of redundancy, was held on April 1, to help them ‘understand the reasons behind the proposed changes, ask questions, and access support’.

The hospice is following a legal consultation process to ensure fairness and support for those affected.

The proposed changes affect only the charity’s retail operation and do not impact clinical and other services supporting patients and families.

All of the hospices’ shops will remain open, and the charity says it is committed to making them even ‘more effective in generating funds for hospice care’.

Linda added: “Regrettably, these proposed changes mean that 16 roles are at risk of redundancy.

“These decisions have not been taken lightly, and we recognise this is a difficult time for some of our valued colleagues.

“We are exploring redeployment opportunities as the restructure will create some alternative roles and we will ensure that all affected employees are treated with compassion and respect.

“The contributions our retail teams make remain vital to the hospice, and these proposed changes would allow us to focus on the most effective income-generating areas, improving their efficiency and increasing income.

“Despite these necessary changes, our commitment to our hospice’s mission remains the same - to provide expert end-of-life care and bereavement support to those who need us across West Suffolk and Thetford.”

St Nicholas Hospice Care says, like hospices nationally, it is facing challenges of rising costs from business rates and increasing energy costs to national insurance and wages.

However, over the past year, the charity has taken important steps to reduce costs and strengthen future income.

These include, outsourcing its lottery to improve returns and reduce overheads, joining a national legacy campaign to grow long-term giving and securing additional funding through NHS commissioning.

The hospice has also increased the number of beds on its in-patient ward to expand its capacity to provide care.

Linda McEnhill said: “We are grateful to our supporters and the community for the generosity they continue to show the hospice, and we hope that they will continue to support us through fundraising events and by visiting our shops.