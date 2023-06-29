A 2,000-year-old Roman hoard discovered by a Bury St Edmunds metal detectorist on a West Suffolk estate has been put on display.

Martin White found the collection of late Roman pewter plates, platters, bowls and a cup in Euston in 2022 during an East of England Rally – an organised detecting event.

The remains of the vessels were buried in a pit and carefully stacked, suggesting that they were placed as a single group, possibly for safe keeping or an offering.

Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service facilitated the excavation of the hoard, which was carried out by Wardell Armstrong and Norfolk Museum Service conservators

The finds have now gone on show at the West Stow Anglo-Saxon vllage and Museum, near Bury St Edmunds, until January 2024.

<!--iframe-->

Martin said: “I have been detecting for about 10 years, and this is the most high profile find I have made so far, it was very exciting.

“We quickly consulted with the Archaeological Service so that the items could be removed and recorded, without being damaged. It was a privilege to be involved in the whole process, from discovery to excavation and to seeing the finds go on display.”

The Roman artifacts being lifted from the excavation. Picture: Norfolk Museum Services

Suffolk County Council Archaeological Service facilitated the excavation of the hoard, which was carried out by Wardell Armstrong and Norfolk Museum Service conservators.

Faye Minter, Suffolk County Council’s archaeological archives and projects manager, said: “This is a significant discovery. The larger plates and platters were used to allow food to be served communally and the octagonal bowls may have a Christian reference.

“Similar hoards have been found across southern Britain, including from the nearby large Roman settlements at Icklingham and Hockwold.”

All works to excavate the discovery were funded by the Euston Estate and East of England Rallies.

Andrew Blenkiron (Euston Estate director), Martin White and Cheryl Dawes of East Anglian Rallies looking at the pieces at West Stow Anglo Saxon Village and Museum. Picture Suffolk County Council

Councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro, Suffolk County Council’s deputy cabinet member for protected landscapes and archaeology, said: “It is amazing to think that this fragile hoard has survived thousands of years, and being discovered by Martin, that adds to the Suffolk story.

“This is a fantastic example of teamwork, with many organisations coming together to help preserve Suffolk’s history, all made possible by the generous support of the Euston Estate, East of England Rallies and, of course, Martin.”

Councillor Ian Shipp, cabinet member for leisure and culture at West Suffolk Council which runs West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village, said he was thrilled by the kind donation of the hoard from Euston Estate.

The items found at the site in Euston. Picture: Norfolk Museum Service

He added: “It adds a new strand to the story of our past in this area in the later Roman period - at a time just before the settlement at West Stow was just beginning.”