For the penultimate time, here are this week's entries for our lockdown photography competition Snapshot Suffolk.

Entries closed on July 31 for the contest.

Next week we will be showcasing the final submitted entries before a winner is announced.

Gallery1

This week's captions

Vic Woodley says this photo was taken in a garden in Haverhill.

Bury St Edmunds resident Robert Robertson said he could spot the International Space Station and two satellites from the window.

Burgh Castle near Great Yarmouth, as taken by Sheila Last.

The Links in Newmarket was a nice sport for Claire and her dog Mickey.

James Mccullough from Isleham took this shot at The Paddocks at Dalham.

James also sent in this photo of his great grandson enjoying an ice cream at Felixstowe.

Michelle Fancy said her son Charlie took this photo of a deer in Ickworth Park.

‘You can’t beat a Suffolk sunset’ says Phil Fairclough from Cowlinge.

Phil also took this photo of a bee in Clare Country Park.

Karol Machalski took this shot in Felixstowe.

Jean Preston from Barrow says this photo was of a ‘lovely few hours’ spent inChippenham Park.

Louise Howe found these ducks swimming in a line at Melford Country Park.

This shot of the Abbey Gardens pond comes from Anna Frankum.

Laura Dobbyn said her six-year-old son Tommy is loving the combine harvester in Bardwell.

Keri Tebbit said her four-year-old daughter Phoebe took this picture at Fullers Mill Garden in West Stowe.

And, as if for proof, Keri took this photo of Phoebe taking the photo!

St Andrews Castle with garden blooms, as taken by Tracie Crascall.

Joanne Hoffman said she managed to get a close up photo of this beautiful butterfly at Ickworth House.

Rachel Cross took this shot along the River Stour.

Charley Howe, 11, sent in this ‘lockdown rainbow’ taken in Bradfied St Clare.

‘This is what the horses at Hill Farm Stables in Elmswell think of lockdown!’ says Sally Liddle.