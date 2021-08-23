Six young traders are all set to take part in the finals of a national competition this week.

The traders, aged between 16 and 30, all qualified after winning through the East of England regional final of the National Market Traders Federation Young Trader of the Year competition, held in Bury St Edmunds earlier this month.

They will now take part in the national final in Stratford Upon Avon this Friday and Saturday.

The eight Eastern Region heat winners who qualified for the final. Picture by Mark Westley

Flying the flag for the Eastern region, are:

Holly Carr-Maskell of Dearlove Ltd, Dalham, selling Dalham Mill Gin.

Holly Carr-Maskell of Dearlove Ltd



Ruth Lea, of Bluebell Lane Jewellery, Framlingham, selling jewellery.

Ruth Lea of Bluebell Lane Jewellery



Sophie Clarke, of Sophie Clarke Designs, Mildenhall, selling hand woven interior products and homeware.

Sophie Clarke of Sophie Clarke Designs



Sophie Aris of Handmade Galore, Bury St Edmunds, selling hand painted glassware, mugs, burners and melts.

Sophie Aris of Handmade Galore



Samuel Green of Bethmonte Ltd, Culford, offering shoe repair and key cutting.

Samuel Green of Bethmonte Ltd



Olivia Washington of Olivia's Curiosities, Braintree, selling fabric and haberdashery.

Olivia Washington of Olivia's Curiosities



Two other young traders selected to go through are unable to attend the national event.

They are:

George Lawrence of Hazel Nurseries, Outwell, which sells plants, flowers, trees, shrubs, bulbs.

Billie Wilson of Wilson’s fruit and vegetables, Bury St Edmunds.

West Suffolk Council supported all competitors for the regional finals by meeting the cost of insurance and providing tables and gazebos.

Eligible young traders were also made aware of the MENTA business support organisation's start-up grant which is funded by the council and which helps new businesses get established.

The judges for the Eastern Region finals were West Suffolk Councillor, Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth, Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District and Chris Morris, business writer for the Bury Free Press.

Cllr Susan Glossop, cabinet member for growth at West Suffolk Council, said: “Each of these young people have shown commitment and professionalism, they have demonstrated their creativity and their customer service skills, and we are proud to see them go forward to represent the region in the national finals.

"We are keen to encourage young people and new traders onto our markets across the whole of West Suffolk – they are a great place for a new business to start up and grow."

The young traders competition is held across four categories including food and drink, arts and crafts, general retail and groceries.

It is the ninth year of the competition and the first time it has held an East of England Regional Final.

Anyone wishing to enquire about trading on West Suffolk markets and the support that is available, should email markets@westsuffolk.gov.uk

Head to our business page for all of the latest news about businesses in Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds