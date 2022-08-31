Around £60,000 worth of copper cable has been stolen from a village in West Suffolk.

Police are appealing for information after several incidents of cable theft were reported in Kentford and the surrounding area.

The theft took place overnight between Monday and Tuesday in Icknield Way.

Copper cable was stolen in Kentford. Picture: iStock

Numerous BT Openreach boxes were broken into before an estimated £60,000 worth of copper was stolen, causing a disruption to services.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything suspicious is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number: 37/56119/22.