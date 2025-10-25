As October half-term kicks off, there’s no shortage of fun to be had across Suffolk and we have found seven family-friendly events to enjoy this week.

From spooky Hallowe’en markets to eco-themed adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

If you’re short on ideas to keep the children entertained, here’s our round-up of activities happening near you.

Pumpkin patches at Undley Farm and Ruffins Farm are open for visitors. Pictured is Emilia, 4, and Eloise, 4, at Ruffins Farm. Picture: Mecha Morton

1. Pumpkin patches at Undley, near Lakenheath, and Ruffins Farm, in Whepstead

Pumpkin picking season is in full swing at Undley and Ruffins Farm, with both sites welcoming visitors throughout the half-term.

Undley offers more than 60 varieties of pumpkins and gourds, along with a Zog-themed maize maze created in partnership with Magic Light.

At Ruffins Farm, visitors can enjoy a maize maze, meet sheep and alpacas, browse food stalls and take part in children’s games.

Entry to both pumpkin patches is free, with booking only required for safety purposes at Undley.

Visitors are advised to bring Wellington boots and waterproofs in case of rain.

Half term marks Apple Week at The Food Museum in Stowmarket. Picture: The Food Museum

2. Apple Week at The Food Museum, in Stowmarket

The Food Museum in Stowmarket will celebrate the apple harvest this half-term with activities for families to enjoy.

Running until November 2, the event will include apple juicing, baking workshops, tasters and craft demonstrations – all centred around the fruit.

Visitors will be able to explore a range of locally grown apples and juices while learning more about the region’s orchard heritage.

Daily hands-on workshops will offer the chance to chop, mash and press apples using the museum’s traditional hand-cranked press. Participants will also be able to bottle, pasteurise and label their own juice to take home.

Family baking workshops will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, where visitors can use the museum’s wood-fired oven to make traditional school dinner-style oaty apple crumbles.

Throughout the week, tasters of heritage apple varieties and fresh juices will be available in the museum’s kitchen alongside apple-themed cooking and craft demonstrations in the kitchen and barn.

The celebrations will conclude on November 2, with Crunch! – a guided walk through the museum’s orchard exploring the history and heritage of apples and orchards.

Booking is required for workshops, with prices starting at £6.50.

More information is available by clicking here.

The St Edmundsbury Cathedral is hosting eco-themed activities. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

3. Family Activities at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, in Bury St Edmunds

St Edmundsbury Cathedral, in Bury St Edmunds, is hosting a series of fun, eco-themed family events this October half-term to encourage recycling and waste reduction.

On Tuesday children aged four to 11 can take part in two free craft sessions where families will upcycle old materials into new creations, learning about sustainability in the process.

The following day, the Cathedral Nave will be transformed for four performances of Rhubarb Theatre’s ‘Collection Day’, a lively street-theatre show about two refuse collectors who discover that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

The performance blends mime, puppetry and comedy to deliver an environmental message in a playful, family-friendly way.

Each 30-minute show will be followed by a chance to meet the performers and puppets.

Book your spot for the free craft activities on Tuesday by clicking here.

Tickets for Collection Day cost £5 and can be booked by following this link.

Rum Bridge Glamping and Fishing Resort in Clare will be putting on three days of Hallowe'en themed fun. Picture: Contributed

4. Free Hallowe’en Family Fun at Rum Bridge Glamping, in Clare

Rum Bridge Glamping and Fishing, in Clare, will run spooky treasure trails through its decorated grounds from Wednesday to Friday, with sessions 2pm-3.30pm and 4pm-5.30pm.

The trails, featuring lifesize inflatables, are open to all ages and fancy dress is optional.

From 6.30pm to 9pm each evening, families can enjoy a free outdoor screening of classic PG-rated films, with fire pits and blankets to keep warm.

Additional activities include a pumpkin carving workshop (£6) and a wood-fired sauna experience, while Pizzeria Gusto will serve pizza midweek and burgers on Friday.

Booking is essential and can be done by clicking here – visitors are advised to stick to their time slots or car share due to limited parking.

Stowmarket Town Council's Go Green Go Wild kicks off on Wednesday, October 29. Picture: Stowmarket Town Council

5. Go Green Go Wild in Stowmarket

Families in Stowmarket can look forward to a fun, nature-themed day out this half term as Go Green Go Wild returns on Wednesday, from 10.30am-2.30pm at Milton House grounds and the Stowmarket Scout Centre.

Organised by Stowmarket Town Council, the free event will feature more than 30 organisations, charities and businesses offering eco-friendly activities, creative workshops and animal encounters.

Visitors can enjoy natural dyeing, plant fibre weaving and woodland crafts, as well as trampolines, a helter-skelter and a bug-hunting trail.

There will also be furry and creepy-crawly animals to meet, plus eco demonstrations from local sustainability groups.

Adults can test-ride e-bikes and learn about electric vehicles while Aunty Ree’s will provide refreshments throughout the day.

To find out more about the event, click here.

A Hallowe'en event is coming to the arc Shopping Centre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Submitted

6. Spooktacular Hallowe’en Event at the arc Shopping Centre in Bury

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a day of Hallowe’en-themed activities at the arc Shopping Centre, in Bury, on Wednesday with proceeds supporting Still Good Food.

The free, family-friendly event will run from 11am-3pm in Charter Square and feature a range of activities including a Trick or Treat trail throughout the centre, an interactive slime workshop and face painting.

Donations for each activity are encouraged to raise funds for Still Good Food which works to reduce food waste in Bury and beyond.

Centre manager Allan Hassell said: “We can’t wait to welcome families to arc Shopping Centre to our fantastic Hallowe’en event.

“It’s a lovely opportunity for the community to come together and have some spooky fun while also supporting our fantastic charity partner Still Good Food – plus they can take home some marvelous slime that they made in the workshop.”

Click here to learn more about the event.

7. Hallowe’en-themed markets in Newmarket, Bury, Brandon, Haverhill and Mildenhall

West Suffolk’s markets are set to take on a spooky twist with a series of Hallowe’en events and activities planned for families across the district.

In Newmarket, Cookstars Cookery will host a Hallowe’en-themed food workshop for families on Tuesday from 10.30am-1.30pm.

The following day, children visiting Bury market can design their own spooky postcards with Imagination Education from 11am-2pm.

Brandon market will feature a magic show from We Entertain on Thursday, with performances at 10.30am and 11.30am, while Haverhill market will welcome The Crafty Foxes on Friday where young visitors can make and take home their own ghost or monster creations between 10.30am-1.30pm.

Also on Friday, Mildenhall market will offer meet-and-greet sessions with popular Hallowe’en characters, along with face painting and glitter tattoos from Dreams and Wishes Events from 10.30am-1.30pm.

For more information on the markets click here.

For specific questions, you can contact markets@westsuffolk.gov.uk.