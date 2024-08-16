A large crowd watched two rugby sides come together in a memorial match to pay tribute to a club legend.

Emotions were high as Bury St Edmunds and Thurston rugby clubs played at the Greene King IPA Haberden on August 9 to honour club stalwart Mark ‘Munro’ Williams in a memorial fixture for the inaugural Munro Cup.

Williams, the owner of Springfield Garage in Bury, died on June 30 after a brave battle against Myeloma (blood cancer).

Mark ‘Munro’ Williams with his son Ruaraidh. Picture: Beanstalk Media

Munro’s Bury Barbarians – captained by his son and first XV player Ruaraidh – took on Thurston Rangers in the match which honoured the popular figure who had dedicated himself to both clubs.

Andrew Herlihy, Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club secretary, said: “A large crowd gathered at the GKIPA Haberden to pay tribute to the memory of club legend Mark ‘Munro’ Williams.

“Before the match a minute's silence was impeccably observed followed by a rousing minute's applause which set the tone for a feast of running rugby such a spectacle that Mark would have been proud of.

The memorial fixture was played at the Greene King IPA Haberden. Picture: Beanstalk Media

“Players old and new travelled from far and wide to pay their respects and Thurston Rugby Club played their part on and off the field with a large number of travelling supporters in attendance too.

“The whole occasion proved a true and fitting tribute to such a great man.”

The final score saw the Barbarians claim a 76-26 victory over Thurston with Mark's family awarding The Munro Cup to winning captain Ruraidh Williams.

"A rousing minute's applause set the tone for a feast of running rugby such a spectacle that Mark would have been proud of". Picture: Beanstalk Media

The Bury players wore the club’s black memorial shirts worn last season to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Ermenonville (Paris) air disaster, but with a twist.

Mark ‘Munro’ Williams. Picture: Beanstalk Media

Below the numbers on the back, all the shirts said ‘Munro’ which was Williams’ nickname, having climbed all 282 Munros in Scotland.