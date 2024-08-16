Mark ‘Munro’ Williams honoured by Bury St Edmunds Rugby and Thurston Rugby Club in inaugural memorial match
A large crowd watched two rugby sides come together in a memorial match to pay tribute to a club legend.
Emotions were high as Bury St Edmunds and Thurston rugby clubs played at the Greene King IPA Haberden on August 9 to honour club stalwart Mark ‘Munro’ Williams in a memorial fixture for the inaugural Munro Cup.
Williams, the owner of Springfield Garage in Bury, died on June 30 after a brave battle against Myeloma (blood cancer).
Munro’s Bury Barbarians – captained by his son and first XV player Ruaraidh – took on Thurston Rangers in the match which honoured the popular figure who had dedicated himself to both clubs.
Andrew Herlihy, Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club secretary, said: “A large crowd gathered at the GKIPA Haberden to pay tribute to the memory of club legend Mark ‘Munro’ Williams.
“Before the match a minute's silence was impeccably observed followed by a rousing minute's applause which set the tone for a feast of running rugby such a spectacle that Mark would have been proud of.
“Players old and new travelled from far and wide to pay their respects and Thurston Rugby Club played their part on and off the field with a large number of travelling supporters in attendance too.
“The whole occasion proved a true and fitting tribute to such a great man.”
The final score saw the Barbarians claim a 76-26 victory over Thurston with Mark's family awarding The Munro Cup to winning captain Ruraidh Williams.
The Bury players wore the club’s black memorial shirts worn last season to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Ermenonville (Paris) air disaster, but with a twist.
Below the numbers on the back, all the shirts said ‘Munro’ which was Williams’ nickname, having climbed all 282 Munros in Scotland.