A11 Fiveways at Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, blocked after harvester falls from tractor causing oil spill
Published: 16:44, 27 June 2023
| Updated: 16:56, 27 June 2023
A key route is blocked after a harvester fell from the back of a tractor resulting in an oil spill.
Police were alerted at just before 2.30pm to the incident on the A11 Fiveways at Barton Mills.
The tractor had been travelling from Mildenhall.
A police spokesman said lane one southbound from Thetford towards Newmarket will remain shut due to an oil spill.
The fire service has attended to help.
The spokesman said there was a lot of oil everywhere and they were awaiting recovery.