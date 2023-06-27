Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

A11 Fiveways at Barton Mills, near Mildenhall, blocked after harvester falls from tractor causing oil spill

By Paul Derrick
Published: 16:44, 27 June 2023
 | Updated: 16:56, 27 June 2023

A key route is blocked after a harvester fell from the back of a tractor resulting in an oil spill.

Police were alerted at just before 2.30pm to the incident on the A11 Fiveways at Barton Mills.

The tractor had been travelling from Mildenhall.

The Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills
A police spokesman said lane one southbound from Thetford towards Newmarket will remain shut due to an oil spill.

The fire service has attended to help.

The spokesman said there was a lot of oil everywhere and they were awaiting recovery.

