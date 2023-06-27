A key route is blocked after a harvester fell from the back of a tractor resulting in an oil spill.

Police were alerted at just before 2.30pm to the incident on the A11 Fiveways at Barton Mills.

The tractor had been travelling from Mildenhall.

The Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills

A police spokesman said lane one southbound from Thetford towards Newmarket will remain shut due to an oil spill.

The fire service has attended to help.

The spokesman said there was a lot of oil everywhere and they were awaiting recovery.