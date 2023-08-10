Cases of racial discrimination reported by hospital staff could be the ‘tip of the iceberg’, according to a a Suffolk NHS trust.

Minutes from a board meeting, which was held in May 2023, reported that employees from ethnic minorities working at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT) find it harder to highlight cases of discrimination.

Responding today Jeremy Over, executive director for workforce and communications at the trust, said: “We are pleased that our staff feel safe to share their concerns through Freedom to Speak Up.”

Jeremy Over, Executive Director of Workforce & Communication at WSNFT. Picture: Submitted

He continued: “This is an important way in which can learn, improve and ensure our staff feel listened to.

“We are strongly committed to building an anti-racist organisation, and as such this forms a key part of our strategic priorities going forward and we are taking proactive steps to achieve this.

“We condemn discrimination in all its forms, and we are working hard to make sure that the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is an inclusive organisation for everyone.”

The Freedom to Speak Up initiative gives staff at the trust the opportunity to share their concerns about anything happening in their workplace with their Freedom to Speak Up guardians.

In the minutes from the meeting in May, it was noted that the racial discrimination cases reported to WSNFT, ‘are probably the tip of the iceberg’.

The trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital, also acknowledged: “There is still a lot of work to be done to improve practice and opportunities to know that we are a truly equal organisation.”

Newmarket Hospital. Picture: Mark Westley

At the May meeting the trust outlined a forward plan for tackling discrimination going forward. They said: “Staff want to know that the loop is being closed and action is being taken.”

Work on an inclusion plan, focusing on race and disability data is, in ‘in progress’ according to WSNFT, which has also committed to the UNISON anti-racist charter.

The charter recognises the importance of leadership, unconscious bias and anti-racism training for all staff members.

WSNFT has pledged to introduce the 20 pledges outlined in the charter within the next 12 months.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, inset Caroline Hennessy UNISON eastern head of health. Picture: Suffolk News/Submitted

Caroline Hennessy, UNISON Eastern Head of Health, said: "It's great that West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is formally adopting the union's anti-racism charter.

"By doing so managers there are giving a commitment to, and providing the resources, so the charter's aims can become a reality.

"With its diverse workforce, it's imperative all staff can work in a safe and non-discriminatory environment.

“By adopting the charter, the trust is committing to deal effectively with all forms of discrimination, not only improving the experience of black staff, but also achieving a fairer workplace."