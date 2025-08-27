More than 90 per cent of cancer patients have highly rated the experience of the care they received by the trust that runs West Suffolk Hospital.

According to the 2024 National Cancer Patient Experience Survey, 93 per cent of respondents said the way their care was given by West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) was very good or good.

Patients’ responses to 16 of the 59 questions asked were above the expected range, and none fell below the expected range. The survey also showed a steady improvement in the responses to the majority of questions over the past four years.

Staff in the Macmillan Unit at West Suffolk Hospital plus a volunteer. Picture: WSFT

WSFT runs West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital.

Other questions where the trust scored highly include:

♦ patient was always treated with respect and dignity while in hospital (99 per cent)

♦ patient found it very or quite easy to contact their main contact person (91 per cent)

♦ patient had confidence and trust in all of the team looking after them during their stay in hospital (90 pert cent)

♦ treatment options were explained in a way the patient could completely understand (89 per cent)

♦ patient was always involved in decisions about their care and treatment whilst in hospital (88 per cent).

Macmillan Unit staff, Macmillan information staff and cancer care navigators. Picture: WSFT

Recent comments from patients being cared for on Ward G1 (Macmillan Unit) at West Suffolk Hospital include:

♦ The whole team of staff were amazing. I felt they made me feel safe, looked after. They always had time for me. Nothing ever seemed too much.

♦ Attentive staff, excellent care with kindness. Very efficient.

♦ Everyone was very kind, Treatment was outstanding.

Dr Ewen Cameron, Chief executive at WSFT, said: “A cancer diagnosis is very significant, and patients deserve to have high-quality and compassionate care from all the trust teams who look after them.

“I am delighted that this survey shows we have maintained the positive responses from our patients, and these results are a tribute to the commitment of our hardworking staff.

“There are always areas where we can improve, and we will be considering all that this survey tells us.”

The trust organises a well-attended annual cancer forum which gives patients the opportunity to reflect on their treatments and improve the experience for others in the future.

The trust’s lead cancer nurse, Karen McKinnon, and her team work with the West Suffolk Cancer Patient User Group to produce recommendations for service improvement, including running a survey of our patients focused on local services.