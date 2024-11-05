Two men who robbed a post office in Wickhambrook have been jailed.

Sonny Loveridge, 26, of Wilburton, Cambridgeshire, admitted the robbery in February 2023 and further charges of attempted robbery in Manea, Cambridgeshire, and causing death by dangerous driving while unfit through drink.

He was jailed for a total of eight years and 11 months and banned from driving for 15 years and 10 months.

Sonny Loveridge and Jimbilly Loveridge

Jimbilly Loveridge, 33, of Maldon, Essex, admitted the Wickhambrook robbery and was jailed for six years.

Staff at the post office were manhandled when the two men, armed with hammers, entered the store at closing time on February 25 last year.

They smashed the till, grabbed money and fled the scene in a van.

Both men were later arrested and charged and appeared at Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, November 1.

Sonny Loveridge also admitted attempting to rob a shop in Manea in October 2023.

His accomplice, John Hayden, 36, entered the shop and demanded money but fled empty handed when the staff locked themselves behind the tills.

Loveridge then drove Hayden away but crashed the car near Chatteris. Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene and Loveridge suffered minor injuries. He was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Detective Constable Connor Shaw, in charge of the Wickhambrook case, said: “This was a very traumatic incident for the victims but they showed great resilience and their actions were instrumental in the identification of the suspects that, ultimately, led to their conviction.”