The A14 has reopened after a lorry shed its load following a crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, between junction 40 (Higham) and junction 41 (Risby), at 7.34am after reports of a collision.

Officers had to close the road due to debris blocking the carriageway.

The A14 is blocked near Bury St Edmunds this morning. Picture: iStock

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the road reopened at around 11am.

No injuries were reported.