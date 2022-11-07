Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

A14 reopened near Bury St Edmunds after lorry sheds its load

By Ben Robinson
Published: 08:30, 07 November 2022
 | Updated: 13:25, 07 November 2022

The A14 has reopened after a lorry shed its load following a crash near Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, between junction 40 (Higham) and junction 41 (Risby), at 7.34am after reports of a collision.

Officers had to close the road due to debris blocking the carriageway.

The A14 is blocked near Bury St Edmunds this morning. Picture: iStock
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the road reopened at around 11am.

No injuries were reported.

