A14 reopened near Bury St Edmunds after lorry sheds its load
Published: 08:30, 07 November 2022
| Updated: 13:25, 07 November 2022
The A14 has reopened after a lorry shed its load following a crash near Bury St Edmunds.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway, between junction 40 (Higham) and junction 41 (Risby), at 7.34am after reports of a collision.
Officers had to close the road due to debris blocking the carriageway.
A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the road reopened at around 11am.
No injuries were reported.