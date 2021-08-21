A14 delays continue after lorry and car collision

Traffic is slow and delays continue following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A14, going eastbound, this morning.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene, between junction 36 A11 (Nine Mile Hill) and junction 37 A142 Fordham Road (Newmarket / Exning), at 10.41am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that both vehicles were taken off the road, put into a coned off layby so the drivers could exchange details and that there were no injuries.

The A14 incident happened at around 10.40am.

The incident was closed off at 11.18am and the slow traffic through the area is set to ease within the next couple of hours.

