A 30-year-old drink-driver has been banned from getting behind the wheel after a 26t HGV was spotted ‘all over the road’ on the A14.

Afikile Dubula, of Lessingham, in Orton Brimbles, Peterborough, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich yesterday to driving on the A14 westbound at Kentford on Monday while not wearing a seatbelt and driving with excess alcohol, 109 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

He also admitted driving a vehicle for more than four and a half hours without observing a minimum break of 45 minutes.

He received a £50 fine, a community order and a 28 month disqualification from driving.

On Monday, a police spokesman said a member of the public called in to report the HGV was all over the road on A14 and a 30-year-old man was arrested.