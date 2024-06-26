The A14 has reopened near Bury St Edmunds after a double-decker bus being on fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the A14 at Risby at 8.37am after reports of a vehicle fire.

Both the eastbound and westbound routes were closed while the blaze was tackled, causing large tailbacks between junctions 39 and 42.

The tailbacks at junction 41. Picture: National Highways

Four fire crews, one from Bury St Edmunds and three from Newmarket, were at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said no one was injured.

The incident was dealt with at 10am, although firefighters remain at the scene.

The westbound lane reopened at 9.23am, a spokesman for Suffolk Police said.

The eastbound lane reopened at 10.07am, he added.