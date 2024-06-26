A14 reopens after double-decker bus fire at Risby, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket
The A14 has reopened near Bury St Edmunds after a double-decker bus being on fire.
Emergency services were alerted to the A14 at Risby at 8.37am after reports of a vehicle fire.
Both the eastbound and westbound routes were closed while the blaze was tackled, causing large tailbacks between junctions 39 and 42.
Four fire crews, one from Bury St Edmunds and three from Newmarket, were at the scene.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said no one was injured.
The incident was dealt with at 10am, although firefighters remain at the scene.
The westbound lane reopened at 9.23am, a spokesman for Suffolk Police said.
The eastbound lane reopened at 10.07am, he added.