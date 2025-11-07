The A14 is shut in both directions following a crash between a car and motorbike.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway between Newmarket and Kentford at 2.30pm with the road closed between junctions 38 and 41.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene and a police spokesperson confirmed any injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The A14 is closed in both directions between Newmarket and Kentford following a two-vehicle crash. Picture: iStock

This follows an incident earlier today on the road which closed the eastbound carriageway near Risby.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while recovery has been called.