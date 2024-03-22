Waiting times in a hospital’s A&E and abuse against non-white staff are both key issues, according to the CEO of an NHS trust.

Addressing the board of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) today, the trust’s chief executive Dr Ewen Cameron discussed the results of its annual staff survey, which showed an increase in harassment, bullying and abuse from patients, relatives and the public.

The data, which looks at the last 12 months, revealed that the number of staff from ethnic groups other than white had reported an increase in incidents of abuse - from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

Dr Ewen Cameron spoke about abuse against staff at WSFT. Picture: Mecha Morton

This is higher than the national average, across NHS trusts, which has dropped over the last year from 31 per cent to 28 per cent.

Dr Cameron said the 34 per cent figure is 12 per cent higher than the rate for white staff at the trust - which stands at 20 per cent.

Pledging his commitment to tackling the issue, Dr Cameron said: “Last year the board heard the story of one of our junior doctors who had gone through exactly this experience and told us about not only what it felt like to be on the receiving end of this sort of abuse, but also the negative impact it has on their ability to do their job.

“I also got to spend some time talking to one of our nurses who had similarly been subjected to racist and homophobic abuse while at work.

“Whilst there’s lots we have done this year to improve the experience of those colleagues who are treated unequally while at work, due to characteristics such as race, disability or sexuality, these results show there is a lot more ground we need to cover.”

Dr Ewen Cameron CEO of WSFT. Picture: Mark Westley

A&E waiting times

At the trust board meeting in Mildenhall, Dr Cameron said, despite challenges faced by urgent and emergency care services, staff have been working extremely hard to ensure all patients were seen at the earliest opportunity.

He said: “Our plan at the start of the year was to ensure 76 per cent of patients are seen within four-hours of attending our emergency department in March 2024.

“While there is a lot more we need to do to hit this target, there is lots going on within the department and across the hospital and community to help make sure this happens.”

Dr Cameron said this focus had resulted in month-on-month improvements from December to February at the department at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

In the second half of February more than 70 per cent of patients were seen within the four hour window.

Dr Cameron said: “In the first half of March, we saw a very significantly improved performance against this metric and others, such as the number of patients spending 12 hours in the emergency department.”



