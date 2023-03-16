A Mildenhall sixth form student said a visit to the notorious Auschwitz concentration camps had given her a greater insight to the sadness and tragedy of the Holocaust.

Hannah Taylor, together with fellow Mildenhall College Academy sixth formers Kyla Bliss, Lillia Allen and Jess Burton, got the opportunity to go to Poland through the Lessons from Auschwitz project, which gives young adults the chance to learn more about the Holocaust.

The March 1 visit took the students to Auschwitz One and the larger Auschwitz Birkenau camps as well as the Jewish Museum in Oswiecim, the Polish town where the death camps were located and which had a majority Jewish population before the German Nazi occupation and the Holocaust.

Hannah Taylor, Kyla Bliss, Lillia Allen and Jess Burton. Picture submitted

“Our teacher for the day had provided photos of the town where the German soldiers had to bring Jewish communities to an area and take them away to the camps,” said Hannah.

“Afterwards, we read about some people’s experiences and how they had dealt with leaving their family and friends and finding life after.”

The group also heard from camp survivor, Janine Webber.

“She had told us about her childhood growing up in Poland during the 1930s, living in the ghetto and trying to find her family members after being separated when war had broken out,” said Hannah.

“It was heartbreaking to hear that this young child had travelled miles alone as she sought sanctuary from the Nazi regime all whilst dealing with the death of her parents. She experienced grief on a level we will hopefully never know.”