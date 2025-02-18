An acclaimed artist has won a bid to convert a village church into a home.

Lucy Sparrow, a contemporary artist, submitted a bid to West Suffolk Council to convert a building in Meeting Green, Wickhambrook, known as 'Persephone' into a home.

A design and access statement prepared on behalf of Ms Sparrow said the existing building, which was used by the United Reformed Church until 2021, had no 'realistic likelihood' of returning to the same use.

It read: "Lucy’s principal, commercial studio, where she employs staff, will remain in the Suffolk town of Sudbury.

"Having a home-based studio, however, will enable Lucy to work, design and experiment with her art at any time."

Ms Sparrow has had exhibitions in London, the United States, Australia, and China since 2014.

The church was marketed at £450,000 from October 2023 but received no enquiries or viewings for a year.

A letter from the United Reform church explained falling congregation numbers and the required upkeep made the building no longer viable as a place of worship.

As it stands, two other churches are available within Wickambrook.

The bid to convert the building received local support from the parish council as well as three residents.

Mr Noel Byrne, a resident, said: "[My wife and I] firmly believe that not only will it breathe life back into this building, but consequently, will enhance a listed building within our village."

Planners approved the plans alongside a bid for listed building consent for internal and external alterations to allow the use as a home.