A series of action days and events will be held in town centres and communities to help keep their streets clean and safe.

The West Suffolk Council work, between November and early December, will range from cleaning, removing graffiti, landscaping and weeding, litter picking to painting – depending on what is identified locally to benefit communities most.

The six town centres are Haverhill, Clare, Brandon, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Bury St Edmunds is one of six town centres to be targeted as well as Haverhill, Clare, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, works will be broadened out to other areas.

The work will be carried out in time for Christmas to help support local areas and high streets. It will be continued through the following year.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “There is an army of people working everyday to make West Suffolk look its best and support our communities.

“They are using what I call their ‘superpower’ – the ability to give something back to their community.

“Your local councils are working every day to address issues but so are a number of community volunteers delivering a range of initiatives from litter picking to planting flowers for the In Bloom competition – and everything in between.

“These action days will work alongside and build on this great work to support our communities.

“We have been talking to and listening to local councils and organisations to target areas with a clean sweep ready for Christmas. But the work will not stop there. We will continue to have targeted days in our communities as well as making sure we still deliver high quality essential services for our residents.”