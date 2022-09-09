An advice organisation is calling for more volunteers as demand for help has 'dramatically' increased, with a growing number of calls from those who can't afford food or the energy costs to cook it.

The demand for advice and support from Citizens Advice West Suffolk (CAWS) has surged recently due to the cost-of-living crisis, the charity said, with enquiries to its Adviceline number having doubled since the start of the year to 780 calls in August.

The charity, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, said people phone in with a huge range of issues; problems to do with their work, in need of housing advice, struggles with debt and consumer issues.

Increasingly though, it is concerns about how to afford to pay for gas and electricity and a 'significant number' are struggling to afford to eat, the charity said. People are not only struggling to pay for food, but the energy costs to cook it, and some people can't afford cooking appliances.

To meet this demand for advice, Citizens Advice West Suffolk is looking to hear from volunteers willing to make a difference to people’s lives.

Carol Eagles, CEO of Citizens Advice West Suffolk, said: "We really appreciate our well-trained volunteers who give their time to help local people in need. We know that currently we're not able to help everyone and would love to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer to make sure we can help as many people as possible."

The charity needs 'client support volunteers' and 'benefit form fillers':

Client support volunteers interact with clients at the initial stages and are trained to greet clients over the phone and help them to access the Citizens Advice service. The charity said they play a crucial role in helping clients to feel comfortable using the service and making sure that they have someone to speak to quickly. The short training for this role runs throughout the year and anyone with good interpersonal skills can apply.

Benefit form fillers are trained to help some of the most vulnerable clients, mainly with completing the forms required to apply for disability benefits. Full training is given and volunteers need good interpersonal skills to support clients to describe the impact of their health conditions and why they might qualify.

Chris, a volunteer who joined the organisation during the Covid pandemic, said: "It’s very satisfying to know that in some small way you have made someone’s life a bit easier."

Karen joined CAWS after a period of unemployment and feels that she had learnt so much from joining the organisation. "My self confidence to tackle a variety of tasks has grown and that is really satisfying, both on a volunteer and a personal level," she said.

For both of the roles, volunteers are asked to commit for six months or more.

Many volunteers find they enjoy advising so much, and the satisfaction of helping others keeps them staying with the organisation for a long time.

To find out more please contact training@swcab.org.uk

To contact the adviceline call 0808 278 7868. There is also a contact form on the website.