Aerial photos have revealed the devastation left by a fire that tore through a derelict motel in Red Lodge over the weekend.

Dozens of vehicles attended the incident through Saturday night and Sunday.

Yesterday afternoon, emergency responders carried out a controlled demolition, destroying the building's roof.

The aftermath of the fire in Red Lodge. Picture: Philip Fuller

This was done following an assessment by firefighters, which judged the structure to be unsound.

Aerial photos taken by Philip Fuller show the extent of the damage left by the blaze.

Nobody was harmed by the fire, which affected a disused premises.

The fire in progress. Picture: Philip Fuller

Crews were drawn from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

Red Lodge Parish Council has been approached for comment.