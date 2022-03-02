An air base in Suffolk has announced that it has been helping to refuel American and NATO aircraft which are working in Eastern Europe.

The 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall is among other USA air bases across Europe supporting NATO missions.

Col Gene A Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing Commander, said: "I am impressed with the continued service and sacrifice of our team.

"It is only through their service and sacrifice that we are able to successfully accomplish our wing’s demanding mission - any time, anywhere."

RAF Mildenhall, as part of US Air Forces in Europe, have responded to the orders from the US Secretary of Defence and continue to support NATO's fighter capabilities in the Baltic and Black Sea regions by fulfilling critical refuelling needs.

Tech Sgt Blake Soule, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator said: "As the only tanker support in this area of responsibility, the 100th ARW’s bread and butter is being ready for anything.

"Supporting operations in Eastern Europe is not only something we’re ready and capable of, it shows how quickly we can execute operations for US and NATO interests."