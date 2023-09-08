Residents living around a Suffolk airbase have been warned of potential noise from night flight training over the coming days.

RAF Lakenheath’s 48th Fighter Wing have shared details of night flying between Monday, September 11, until Thursday, September 14.

The training will then continue from Monday, September 18 to Thursday, September 21.

RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Mark Westley

In a statement 48th Fighter Wing said: “Communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see and hear U.S. aircraft taking off, landing, and transiting between RAF Lakenheath and training ranges over the North sea several times between 7pm and 10.30pm.

“Overhead flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise.”

Brigadier General Joseph L. Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander said: “We must train like we fight in order to maintain operational readiness, and night flying is a critical muscle we must continue to flex.”

“We understand the disturbance this may cause to our local communities, and appreciate the patience and understanding as we ensure our airmen remain trained and ready to secure the sovereign skies anytime, day or night.”

The training exercise does not include plans for low-altitude flying and will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations.