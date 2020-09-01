A Suffolk airbase has warned residents of potential 'disturbance' from night flying this month.

The 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath will conduct exercises between September 8 to 10 and September 14 to 17.

The base says communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions 'may see and hear US aircraft taking off, landing, and transiting' between RAF Lakenheath and training ranges over the North Sea several times between 7pm and 10.30pm.

An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 28, 2020. The Eagle provides the Liberty Wing with all-weather, day or night air superiority and air-to-ground precision combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madeline Herzog). (41701583)

Overland flying will be 'limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise'.

Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, said: “We must train like we fight in order to maintain operational readiness, and night flying is a critical muscle we must continue to flex.

"We understand the disturbance this may cause to our local communities, and appreciate the patience and understanding as we ensure our airmen remain trained and ready to secure the sovereign skies anytime, day or night.”

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk