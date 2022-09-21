Residents near a Suffolk airbase have been warned of potential disturbance from night flying.

The 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath is conducting exercises until tomorrow between 7pm and 11pm.

A spokesman said communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see or hear US aircraft taking off, landing and transiting between the base and training ranges over the North Sea.

RAF Lakenheath has warned of night flying. Picture: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath

He added: "Overland flying will be limited as much as possible between sunset and sunrise.

"Exercises like this provide both aircrew and support personnel stationed at RAF Lakenheath the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defence of the NATO alliance and mutual security agreements between the US and UK.