Aldi has confirmed expected opening dates for three new stores in Suffolk which will create more than 90 jobs.

The supermarket giant has invested more than £7 million in the shops in Ipswich, Newmarket and Stowmarket.

Each site will create an average of 30 jobs.

The Ipswich Aldi is due to open in Europa Way in April, while the store in Exning Road, Newmarket, launches in May and the supermarket in Gipping Way, Stowmarket, opens in June.

It is part of the company's target to reach 1,200 stores in the UK by 2025.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

"With shoppers increasingly looking to make sure they get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality, our stores are becoming ever more popular.

"This investment in Aldi stores over the course of this year will help make the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket more accessible to even more people, and bring us closer to our long-term goal of having 1,200 stores across the UK by 2025."

