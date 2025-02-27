All wards have reopened at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds after closures due to norovirus.

On Friday (February 21) a total of 34 beds at the hospital were closed to new patients, because of an ‘increased presence’ of the winter vomiting bug.

This shows a significant decline from Monday (February 17) when 100 beds remained closed.

NHS figures, published this morning, show by Saturday (February 22) there were no bed closures at the hospital.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, has confirmed that all wards are now open.

This followed the closures of wards including F7, G3, G4 and F10, over the last fortnight.

The trust advises that anyone wishing to visit the hospital should only do so if they have not had any of the following symptoms, in the past 48 hours:

- Diarrhoea

- Vomiting

- High temperature

- Persistent dry cough.