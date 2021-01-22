Suffolk health leaders have vowed to ensure that everyone in the county aged 80 and above are offered their first Covid-19 jab by the end of January.

Data published on Thursday showed 36 per cent of the county’s 80+ population had been given their first dose – the lowest percentage of anywhere in England.

Health leaders at Friday’s local outbreak engagement board said that figure was now at 54 per cent as of Friday morning, but pledged to ensure all over 80s were contacted by the end of the month, leaving nine days to vaccinate just under half of that cohort.

A vaccination is adminstered. Picture: PA

Cath Byford, chief nurse with Norfolk and Waveney clinical commissioning group, said: “The commitment is all over 80s will be offered a vaccination before the end of January.

“We want to assure colleagues and the public that even though some people may be being vaccinated slightly earlier [from the lower cohorts] everyone will still be offered the vaccination before the end of this month [from the over 80s].”

The meeting heard that capacity has been escalated in the last few days by up to 75 per cent, and delivery data for jabs arriving next week indicated that all over 80s yet to have a first dose could be facilitated.

Lisa Nobes from Ipswich and East Suffolk and North East Essex clinical commissioning groups, said: “It has taken us a little longer than we would have liked to, but we have increased our capacity to deliver the vaccine by 75 per cent in the last few days. I really think we will start to see an improvement.

“We look at our delivery schedule for the next week and we map it against all our primary care sites to make sure we have enough supply and we do have enough supply looking to next week.”

“We know our schedule for next week and we are assured that we have enough to finish our care home resident vaccination programme and our over 80s.”

Vaccination to date has largely been for those receiving their first dose, with a second dose not expected to be administered until 12 weeks after the first.

It has meant that health teams have been modelling demand for when those people return, as other cohorts will be receiving their first dose at the same time.

Cath Byford said: “The logistics of rolling out the continued cohorts of the population along with then bringing back everybody who have had vaccine one for vaccine two, is going to be huge.

“We are modelling not just the demand within each of the cohorts but also overlaying that with the modelling of the returners for people to have their second vaccine in order to make sure we step up our capacity to vaccinate to match that model demand, and that we are confident we will receive the supply of the vaccine to enable what could be potentially a double whammy of demand.”

