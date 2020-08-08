For the final time - here are the photos you have been sending into our newsdesk this week.

Once more we have been blessed with a high quality selection of photos, which will all be considered for the overall prize of a £20 Love2Shop voucher and six months use of our app.

Our editor Barry Peters will now decide which will be the winning entry, which will be announced in a future Bury Free Press edition.

Gallery1

This week’s captions:

Emma Harpley took this picture on a walk in at West Stow Country Park.

John Saunders from Bury sent us this picture of a gull gathering.

A nice shot of St Edmundsbury Cathedral taken by James Stoten.

An owl landing at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, taken by Jodie Beighton.

This picture was sent in by Colin Reeve.

Penny Bullock from Haverhill sent in these beach huts from Southwold.

Steve Howard from Bury shared a view of St Mary’s Church, looking down from the top meadows in Ickworth Park.

Canoeing the River Waveney on a sunny Sunday - as captured by Katy Frith.

Wendy Harvey took this picture of St Edmundsbury Cathedral.

Gill Hawkins from Bury St Edmunds enjoyed how empty the beach in Walberswick was.

A sunrise in Dunwich, as taken by Rob Salisbury.

On Instagram ‘johnboypix’ took this shot in Southwold.

A ‘glorious day’ as captured by ‘igersstowmarket’.

This was put on Instagram by bethsphotos001.

Dawn Dee sees a nice sky in Ickworth Park.