All the photos from Bury Town’s community day at Ram Meadow stadium, in Bury St Edmunds
Nearly 1,000 fans helped create a ‘brilliant atmosphere’ for Bury Town’s community day which saw young players cheered as they took part in a parade.
The annual event at the Ram Meadow stadium, on Saturday, raised £500 for the Bury Town Community FC (BTCFC) charity.
First team players and coaching staff cheered on the pitch parade as players waved flags.
Jason Day, trustee and recruitment officer for BTCFC, said the event was a ‘fantastic example of what Bury Town is all about’.
He said: “We saw support from every corner of our club, boys and girls as young as five, our women’s team and our disability teams players and coaches all came together.
“We’re proud of the turnout and the spirit we created.”
Ellie Ling, sponsorship and fund-raising co-ordinator for BTCFC said the day was a ‘fantastic celebration’ of unity and grassroots football.
She said the day, which also celebrated the BTCFC sponsors, also gave fans the chance to come together and support Bury Town FC in their match against Redbridge.
“Sponsorship is more than a logo on kit.
“It’s about supporting the future generations of grassroots football, making the game accessible to all and building on the fantastic work and inspiration that comes from our coaches and players.
“We were proud to support all during our community day event and it was great to come together and unite in the sport,” said Ellie.
BTCFC used the community day as the opportunity to announce its new charity partner Families Together Suffolk.
Ellie said BTCFC is looking ahead and continuing to grow its impact and reach to support more people across Bury.
See more photos from Saturday’s event below.
Families Together Suffolk offers practical and emotional support to families across Suffolk
The charity’s services help individual families to succeed together, reducing isolation and strengthening bonds between parents and their children.