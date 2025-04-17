Nearly 1,000 fans helped create a ‘brilliant atmosphere’ for Bury Town’s community day which saw young players cheered as they took part in a parade.

The annual event at the Ram Meadow stadium, on Saturday, raised £500 for the Bury Town Community FC (BTCFC) charity.

First team players and coaching staff cheered on the pitch parade as players waved flags.

The annual community day was described as a fantastic example of what Bury Town is all about. Picture: Mark Westley

Jason Day, trustee and recruitment officer for BTCFC, said the event was a ‘fantastic example of what Bury Town is all about’.

He said: “We saw support from every corner of our club, boys and girls as young as five, our women’s team and our disability teams players and coaches all came together.

“We’re proud of the turnout and the spirit we created.”

Players parading at the Bury Town Community Day. Picture: Mark Westley

Players paraded around the pitch at the Ram Meadow stadium in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Ellie Ling, sponsorship and fund-raising co-ordinator for BTCFC said the day was a ‘fantastic celebration’ of unity and grassroots football.

She said the day, which also celebrated the BTCFC sponsors, also gave fans the chance to come together and support Bury Town FC in their match against Redbridge.

“Sponsorship is more than a logo on kit.

“It’s about supporting the future generations of grassroots football, making the game accessible to all and building on the fantastic work and inspiration that comes from our coaches and players.

Teams were cheered at the Bury Town community open day. Picture: Mark Westley

“We were proud to support all during our community day event and it was great to come together and unite in the sport,” said Ellie.

BTCFC used the community day as the opportunity to announce its new charity partner Families Together Suffolk.

Ellie said BTCFC is looking ahead and continuing to grow its impact and reach to support more people across Bury.

Children waved flags on the Ram Meadow pitch. Picture: Mark Westley

See more photos from Saturday’s event below.

Bury Town Community FC said the annual event had a brilliant atmosphere. Picture: Mark Westley

Bury Town FC hosted Redbridge on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Mark Westley

First team players met younger players. Picture: Mark Westley

Bury Town FC players sign autographs at the community day. Picture: Mark Westley

Families Together Suffolk offers practical and emotional support to families across Suffolk

The charity’s services help individual families to succeed together, reducing isolation and strengthening bonds between parents and their children.