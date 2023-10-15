More than 250 people gathered for one of the most prestigious business awards in the county.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business saw more than 200 entries this year from across the district.

A total of 13 winners were crowned during the glamorous black-tie event at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday.

The awards celebrates business success across the district from individuals who have made a difference, to start-ups on their way up, and lifetime achievers who have overseen decades of success.

We will be shining a spotlight on the winners over the coming weeks.

The event was hosted by ITV Anglia News anchor, Becky Jago, who presented the awards along with the sponsor for each category, in front of a sell-out audience.

The popular TV presenter told the gathering of business people, representing numerous sectors, how her work in television news helped her appreciate their work through the people she met.

“I am humbled by those who run their own business and put so much back into the communities they serve,” she said.

Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer of Iliffe Media, which owns the Bury Free Press and Suffolk News website, said he was proud to provide quality news content to the community in a number of forms, in print, online, and via the increasingly popular IM News app.

Councillor Cliff Waterman, leader of West Suffolk Council, meanwhile, thanked all those who had made the two-week West Suffolk Business Festival, of which the awards is the grande finale, a ‘resounding success.’

It saw more than 20 events across the district including workshops, talks, tours, activities and networking.

He added “It is more important than ever we need to recognise and celebrate the numerous accomplishments and triumphs that have been realised both by businesses and their staff.

“We recognise it continues to be tough for businesses impacted by inflation, interest rates and the cost of living crisis. Despite all this, we face an enormous opportunity with the green revolution; it’s coming, and if we are in the first wave, we will be successful.”

He urged businesses to look into the council’s solar panel grant scheme and told how Suffolk councils had now joined together to establish a new net zero innovation fund to provide grants to businesses for innovative solutions.

Jo Churchill, MP for Bury St Edmunds,said: “Great businesses are built on progress, passion and people, of which there are no finer are examples than we have in this room tonight. You are the glue that keeps this wonderful county together. Thank you for all you do.”

Barry Peters, editor of the Bury Free Press and awards founder, said: “Congratulations to all our winners, those highly commended, and everyone shortlisted.

“We had a terrific set of entries this year; testament to the vibrant and dynamic nature of the business community here in West Suffolk. I’d like to thank our judging panel for their hard work and our sponsors for enabling us to host these awards for the 12th year.

“Everyone should be proud of their achievements.”

Four new sponsors were also on board this year, which also saw the number of award categories expanded.

The arc Shopping Centre, Bury St Edmunds, sponsored the Green/Environment Award, Greene & Greene Solicitors, also of Bury St Edmunds, the Business Leader of the Year category, and Stowmarket-based, Bay Tree VA, which provides remote-working executive assistants and office managers, Freelancer of the Year award.

Leading Suffolk land promotion and development company, Jaynic, were the headline sponsor for the fourth year.

The company has created more than 1,500 jobs already through its recent Suffolk Park and Gateway 14 developments.

It also sponsored the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other sponsors included: West Suffolk Council, Treatt, West Suffolk College: Employee of the Year, Menta, Our Bury St Edmunds, The Cambridge Building Society, WS Training, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Jaynic managing director Nic Rumsey said: “The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate business success and the gala evening, a wonderful way to connect with old and new friends alike.

“We are heavily invested in seeing businesses succeed as we continue to provide state-of-the art business and warehouse premises for those growing companies.”

Thomas Ridley Foodservice, of Rougham, sponsored the drinks reception this year.

West Suffolk Innovation Award (sponsored by Treatt PLC). Winner: Eezybike

Employee of the Year (sponsored by West Suffolk College), Winner: Jill Smith, WS Training

Employee of the Year (sponsored by West Suffolk College). Highly Commended: Laura Elliot, Toolbox Marketing

Customer Service Award (sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds). Winner: Ellisons Solicitors

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by MENTA). Winner: Alkemy Distillery

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by MENTA). Highly Commended: Unmatched

Business Leader of the Year (sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors). Winner: Paul Donno, 1 Accounts Online

Business Leader of the Year (sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors). Highly Commended: Charles Downie, Bacton Transport Services

Contribution to the Community (sponsored by The Cambridge Building Societ. Winner: Theatre Royal

Contribution to the Community (sponsored by The Cambridge Building Society). Highly Commended: West Suffolk College

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year (sponsored by WS Training). Winner: Jermaine Harrington, Angel Hotel

Green / Environment Award (sponsored by The arc Shopping Centre). Winner: EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds

Freelancer of the Year (sponsored by Bay Tree VA). Winner: Singer Tom Appleton

Investing in West Suffolk Award (sponsored by West Suffolk Council). Winner: Cameron Ventures Group

Investing in West Suffolk Award (sponsored by West Suffolk Council). Highly Commended: Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College

Business of the Year, (Medium / Large) (sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce) Winner: Portable Space

Business of the Year, (Medium / Large) (sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce). Highly Commended: Guardtech Group

The Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Jaynic). Winner: Justin Godfrey, Thomas Ridley

The Lifetime Achievement Award (sponsored by Jaynic). Highly Commended: Wendy Evans-Hendrick, Orwell Housing

