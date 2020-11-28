Extra and special markets will be held in Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Brandon, and Mildenhall in the run up to Christmas.

West Suffolk Council has planned the extra and modified events for when Suffolk moves into tier two of the Covid-19 restrictions from Wednesday, December 2.

Throughout the second lockdown only stalls selling food have been allowed to trade.

Bury St Edmunds Market after the first lockdown ended in the summer (Picture by Mark Westley)

Here what all of the market towns can look forward to in December:

Bury St Edmunds

Regular markets resume from Wednesday and the first Saturday market post-lockdown will be held on December 5.

There will also be Sunday markets on December 6, 13 and 20. The middle Sunday of those three will be considered a 'special makers' market.

Haverhill

In addition to usual markets, a Friday market will be held on December 4 and a 'special makers' market will be held on December 12.

Brandon

Usual markets will resume from Thursday, December 3, and a special market will be held on Saturday, December 6.

There will also be a festive mini-market on Saturday, December 5, with donkeys, classic cars, and mulled wine from St Peter's Church.

Mildenhall

Markets resume from Friday, December 4, and carry on as usual.

