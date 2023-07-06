Ambulance crews who stopped to help a couple standing in the heat following a vehicle breakdown ended up delivering more care then they expected when one of them showed signs of a heart attack.

The East of Enland Ambulance Service said two crew members in an ambulance stopped on the A1101 in Icklingham at 3.40pm on June 24 when they came across a couple who were waiting for recovery on the road.

A spokesman said the couple had been waiting in the sun for over an hour and the crew wanted to ensure they were hydrated and safe in the hot weather.

Numerous ambulance crews attended following the emergency. Picture: Stock

The woman then began to experience chest pains and her condition deteriorated.

He said: “We requested immediate backup and sent the East Anglian Air Ambulance, a second ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle.

“She was taken to Royal Papworth Hospital by land ambulance with the original crew for further care.”