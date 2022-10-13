Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

American fast food chain Five Guys set to open restaurant off A11 at Barton Mills

By Paul Derrick
Published: 17:25, 13 October 2022
 | Updated: 17:25, 13 October 2022

An American fast food chain is looking to open a restaurant near Mildenhall.

Plans have been submitted to transform the former Pancake and Waffle Shack, off the A11 at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills, into a Five Guys.

Proposals to West Suffolk Council include changes to the building such as moving the main entrance doors, new windows and a new timber refuse enclosure.

The former Pancake and Waffle Shack in Barton Mills
A replacement mechanical plant including three AC condensers would also be installed.

Advertisement consent is also being sought for signage.

A planning statement said the proposals would ensure the building would be brought back into economic use and its appearance would be improved.

