American fast food chain Five Guys set to open restaurant off A11 at Barton Mills
Published: 17:25, 13 October 2022
| Updated: 17:25, 13 October 2022
An American fast food chain is looking to open a restaurant near Mildenhall.
Plans have been submitted to transform the former Pancake and Waffle Shack, off the A11 at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills, into a Five Guys.
Proposals to West Suffolk Council include changes to the building such as moving the main entrance doors, new windows and a new timber refuse enclosure.
A replacement mechanical plant including three AC condensers would also be installed.
Advertisement consent is also being sought for signage.
A planning statement said the proposals would ensure the building would be brought back into economic use and its appearance would be improved.