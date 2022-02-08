The Wild West could be arriving in Kentford if proposals for a new shop built using former shipping containers is approved.

West Suffolk Council planners are considering plans for a new shop with revised parking and landscaping and changes to the elevation of the existing convenience store in Bury Road, Kentford.

The proposals are for the site of the former petrol station, which closed in November 2020. The Phoenix Cycleworks cycle park is to the east of the site.

Proposals for a new shop in Kentford are being considered by West Suffolk Council (54754457)

Applicant Stockland Green Ltd wants to develop the old forecourt and form a cohesive Phoenix Cycleworks brand across the whole site.

The new retail unit would be constructed of adapted former shipping containers clad in black timber boarding to create an ‘American mid-west’ appearance.

A design and access statement submitted to West Suffolk Council included images of old American pioneer town store frontages, saying: “Typically the buildings had large elevated façades to provide a point to mount signage and advertising and to stand out from one another.

Plans for a new shop in Kentford will be considered by West Suffolk Council (54754613)

“Using this style for the façades of the new and existing store will create a striking and attractive presence along Bury Road, helping to create the gateway to the main Phoenix site.

"These buildings will set the scene for the site and tie in to the wider development.”

There would be 16 parking spaces, including three staff spaces and three disabled spaces, while the proposed shop would employ eight staff in addition to the eight already employed by the existing shop.