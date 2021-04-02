Not many lockdown fundraisers can say they have captured the hearts of another country during their challenges but, for a pair of amputee walkers, that is just one of their highlights.

Best friends Paul Clark, from Mildenhall, and Marc Pitman, from Fornham All Saints, completed their round-the-world landmark virtual trek at the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

Paul said: “It feels absolutely brilliant, 700 miles in 69 days is such an achievement for anybody on normal legs, let alone two amputees.

Marc and Paul at the finish line in Abbey Gardens with two of Paul’s children, Summer and Riley. Picture by Mecha Morton.

“It was really good to finish this at Abbey Gardens, we were really proud of each other.”

During the virtual trek the pair climbed Mount Everest and Fuji, walked the Great Ocean Road in Australia and the Grand Canyon in the USA by walking, rowing and cycling.

But it was their 185-mile walk of the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton island, Nova Scotia, Canada, that transformed their challenge.

The pair ended up talking to Canadian newspaper, TV and radio about their walk and have been invited out there for 10 days in August this year by Destination Cape Breton, the tourist board for that area.

On their trip a meet-and-greet event has also been arranged for fans to come and see the pair.

Paul said: “It has blown our minds. We have had so many people from Canada and other countries say they want to meet us when we are there that they have organised this, it is absolutely mad.”

The other thing that has shocked Paul and Marc is the amount of money, which collectively stands at more than £10,000, they have raised for Mind, the mental health charity.

Paul said: “That has definitely been one of the highs for us, it is absolutely fantastic. We set the target at £5,000, and we thought if we hit that it would be brilliant.

“Just a massive thank you to everyone from myself and Marc, not just for donations but their support and comments online as well.

“We are just really so grateful and very pleased that their money is going to help so many people who need the help and support mentally from Mind.”

