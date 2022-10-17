It was a night remember as eleven businesses were crowned winners at the Bury Free Press Business Awards.

More than 250 people attended the glamorous ceremony at the Apex venue in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.

Now in its 11th year, the gala awards evening has become one of the region’s most respected and best attended gatherings in the business event calender.

All the winners of The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2022. Pictures: Richard Marsham

This year also saw entertainment from compere Matt Biggin, a magician who entertained guests at their tables between courses, and a singing chef and

kitchen manager, also known as entertainers Andy Searle and Rory Campbell, whose clients in the past have included Prince William and Prince Harry.

Speeches included event host: Olympian and business woman, Goldie Sayers, Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, and leader of West Suffolk Council, Cllr John Griffiths.

Moments of joy as businesses received their award

Iliffe Media (owners of the Bury Free Press) chief revenue officer, Ricky Allan delivered the opening speech at the awards, which this year saw record entries, across 11 categories.

"Iliffe Media takes a huge amount of pride in publishing local media brands here in West Suffolk." he said.

Individuals and businesses received rousing applause

"The Bury Free Press remains at the heart of our community and is complimented by the ever growing online newsbrand: Suffolknews.co.uk.

"Our ever evolving newsroom continues to deliver quality local content on demand; through our multi channel approach, which includes print, online,social

media and of course, our IM News app.

Rory Campbell of Encore Entertainment

"It's a huge privilege for me to be standing here in front of you on what is our 11th anniversary for the awards.

"It's important to take a moment to applaud the wonderful people of West Suffolk who showed strength, determination and resilience over the past 12 months.

"Tonight is recognition of your hard work as well as an opportunity to celebrate all that you have achieved.

Encore Entertainment encourages guests to wave their napkins

"You all should be extremely proud."

Sponsors this year were Ashtons Legal, Menta, Our Bury St Edmunds, W S Training, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce for West Suffolk, Treatt PLC, West

Suffolk Council, Cambridge Building Society, and West Suffolk College.

Event host, Goldie Sayers, with Roadfill Ltd, and Bury Free Press editor and awards founder, Barry Peters

The headline sponsor was leading property and land promotion company, Jaynic.

Jaynic is promoting and developing numerous sites, by working with a broad spectrum of landowners from private individuals, farming families, private

businesses, educational establishments and the public sector. Its focus is on Bury St Edmunds, West Suffolk and Suffolk, with a growing track record in the

community.

Mark Cordell, CEO, Our Bury St Edmunds with Ricky Allan, Iliffe Media chief revenue officer

At Suffolk Park, it has developed 1.6 million sq ft of space in the past five years, including the largest building in West Suffolk, as well as continuing to grow the Epicentre in Haverhill, potential residential schemes, and Gateway 14 business and innovation park.

Host Goldie Sayers with Treatt CEO, Daemmon Reeve

West Suffolk Council leader, John Griffiths, paid tribute to the West Suffolk business community's resilience during an 'unusual state of affairs including

Covid, Ukraine, Putin, energy costs, the cost of living crisis, and interest rates.

"But here in West Suffolk, we just carry on," he said.

Champagne to start the evening

The council's priority he said remains facilitating growth in West Suffolk economy for the benefit of residents and the business community.

He paid tribute to all those who took part in this years West Suffolk Business Festival, which he felt illustrates just how 'incredibly dynamic businesses

remain, and how vibrant West Suffolk is'.

Time for a selfie

Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, paid tribute the the businesses community's contribution to the quality of life in West Suffolk.

"We are incredibly lucky to be able to do business here and live here. I pay a huge tribute to all of you that have businesses because you do so much more

for the quality of life of many of the constituents.

Kirstie Wright, CEO WS Training, right, sponsors of the Trainee of the Year Award

"You put into local sports clubs, you put into local charities and for that I would say a very big and special thank you. I know how hard you work. I hear

from people how particularly tough it can be at the moment, but new businesses can fulfil dreams, how families can be supported to afford a better life;

businesses can do all of this. They needs the confidence to thrive, but really are a force for good."

Awards were across 11 categories

The MP also paid tribute to Daemon Reeve, CEO of Treatt, as an example of business leadership and success, Mark Cordell of Bury St Edmunds

Improvement District for helping the town 'buck the trend' for visitor numbers, up 8 per cent on the same period in 2019, West Suffolk College for its

virtual reality lab and apprenticeships, Suffolk Chamber for its support of businesses, Ashton's Legal for creating employment opportunites for the disabled

community, and property developer Jaynic. for its continuing work in the district.

The Mayor of Bury St Edmunds, cllr Peter Thompson

Businesswoman, former Olympic athlete, and host for the evening, Goldie Sayers who is originally from Newmarket, and whose mother is a former editor

of the Bury Free Press editor, compared WestSuffolk business people to Olympians.

Guests enjoyed a three course meal

Goldie, an three-time Olympian and British record holder for the javelin, and is now the director of successful property investment business Athlete

Property Investment Ltd.

"The mind set is similar," she said.

Shuffle Board Game Cafe wait for the winner announcements

'You are the Olympians of the businesses world."

She said business people share with Olympians a 'clarity of vision for business goals, an imperative to work hard, resilience, the best support team and are

prepared to take risks'.

Guests arrived in their finery just after 6pm

The 2022 Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award winners:

West Suffolk Innovation Award

(sponsored by Treatt PLC)

Winner: Grid 2 - Net Zero & West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds

Grid 2 ; Net Zero & West Suffolk College

Shortlisted:

Guardtech Group

Unisurge International LTD

Jaynic were the headline sponsors

Employee of the Year

(sponsored by West Suffolk College)

Winner: Claire Sadler - Your Telemarketing Ltd, Bury St Edmunds

Shortlisted:

Jonathan Crisp - Otway Capital

Suzanne Banks - @INC

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, praised the business community for its contribution to the community

Customer Service Award

(sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds - Business Improvement District)

Winner: The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended:Shuffle Board Game Café, Bury St Edmunds

Shortlisted:

The Evidence Room

Procopio’s Pantry

The event gets under way in the upstairs bar

Best New Start-Up

(sponsored by Menta)

Winner: Shuffle Board Game Café, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: West Suffolk Hive CIC, Bury St Edmunds

Shortlisted:

Unmatched

Mynd

The evening provides a opportunity for networking

Business Leader of the Year

(sponsored by Ashtons Legal)

Winner: Roland Hollings - A&R Haulage (UK), Risby

Highly Commended: Laura Morrison - Your Telemarketing Ltd, Bury St Edmunds

Shortlisted

Jason Webb - AC Webb & Electrical Contractors

Grace Grant - Peak Commercial Cleaning

Ricky Allan, chief revenue officer, Iliffe Media, welcomes guests

Contribution to the Community

(sponsored by The Cambridge Building Society)

Winner: West Suffolk Hive CIC, Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham

The Barbers Arms Barbershop & Bar

Lovewell Blake

The event was held at the Apex, with catering by Sodexo prestige

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year

(sponsored by WS Training)

Winner: Louise Bolden - Orwell Housing, Suffolk

Highly Commended: Shannon Quinn - Otway Capital, Fornham All Saints

Louise Bolden - Orwell Housing

Shannon Quinn - Otway Capital

Andy and Rory of Encore Entertainment

Green Award

(sponsored by Iliffe Media Ltd)

Winner: Roadfill Limited, Haverhill

Highly Commended: Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds

Roadfill Limited

Still Good Food

The evening was a celebration of business excellence

Investing in West Suffolk Award

(sponsored by West Suffolk Council)

Winner: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall

Shortlisted:

Three Eggs Training Ltd

Stellar Catering Ltd

Nic Rumsey, managing director, Jaynic, sponsors of the Lifetime Achievement Award

Business of the Year

(sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce West Suffolk)

Winner: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall

Highly Commended: Portable Space Ltd, Suffolk

Toolbox Marketing

Ocala Healthcare

The evening went with a song and a dance

The Lifetime Achievement Award

(sponsored by Jaynic)

Winner: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Unisurge International Ltd, Newmarket

Brian Keane - Cameron Ventures Group

Catherine Winn - Clear to Sea