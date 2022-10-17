A record year for the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2022 as guests celebrate at the Apex in Bury St Edmunds
It was a night remember as eleven businesses were crowned winners at the Bury Free Press Business Awards.
More than 250 people attended the glamorous ceremony at the Apex venue in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds.
Now in its 11th year, the gala awards evening has become one of the region’s most respected and best attended gatherings in the business event calender.
This year also saw entertainment from compere Matt Biggin, a magician who entertained guests at their tables between courses, and a singing chef and
kitchen manager, also known as entertainers Andy Searle and Rory Campbell, whose clients in the past have included Prince William and Prince Harry.
Speeches included event host: Olympian and business woman, Goldie Sayers, Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, and leader of West Suffolk Council, Cllr John Griffiths.
Iliffe Media (owners of the Bury Free Press) chief revenue officer, Ricky Allan delivered the opening speech at the awards, which this year saw record entries, across 11 categories.
"Iliffe Media takes a huge amount of pride in publishing local media brands here in West Suffolk." he said.
"The Bury Free Press remains at the heart of our community and is complimented by the ever growing online newsbrand: Suffolknews.co.uk.
"Our ever evolving newsroom continues to deliver quality local content on demand; through our multi channel approach, which includes print, online,social
media and of course, our IM News app.
"It's a huge privilege for me to be standing here in front of you on what is our 11th anniversary for the awards.
"It's important to take a moment to applaud the wonderful people of West Suffolk who showed strength, determination and resilience over the past 12 months.
"Tonight is recognition of your hard work as well as an opportunity to celebrate all that you have achieved.
"You all should be extremely proud."
Sponsors this year were Ashtons Legal, Menta, Our Bury St Edmunds, W S Training, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce for West Suffolk, Treatt PLC, West
Suffolk Council, Cambridge Building Society, and West Suffolk College.
The headline sponsor was leading property and land promotion company, Jaynic.
Jaynic is promoting and developing numerous sites, by working with a broad spectrum of landowners from private individuals, farming families, private
businesses, educational establishments and the public sector. Its focus is on Bury St Edmunds, West Suffolk and Suffolk, with a growing track record in the
community.
At Suffolk Park, it has developed 1.6 million sq ft of space in the past five years, including the largest building in West Suffolk, as well as continuing to grow the Epicentre in Haverhill, potential residential schemes, and Gateway 14 business and innovation park.
West Suffolk Council leader, John Griffiths, paid tribute to the West Suffolk business community's resilience during an 'unusual state of affairs including
Covid, Ukraine, Putin, energy costs, the cost of living crisis, and interest rates.
"But here in West Suffolk, we just carry on," he said.
The council's priority he said remains facilitating growth in West Suffolk economy for the benefit of residents and the business community.
He paid tribute to all those who took part in this years West Suffolk Business Festival, which he felt illustrates just how 'incredibly dynamic businesses
remain, and how vibrant West Suffolk is'.
Bury St Edmunds MP, Jo Churchill, paid tribute the the businesses community's contribution to the quality of life in West Suffolk.
"We are incredibly lucky to be able to do business here and live here. I pay a huge tribute to all of you that have businesses because you do so much more
for the quality of life of many of the constituents.
"You put into local sports clubs, you put into local charities and for that I would say a very big and special thank you. I know how hard you work. I hear
from people how particularly tough it can be at the moment, but new businesses can fulfil dreams, how families can be supported to afford a better life;
businesses can do all of this. They needs the confidence to thrive, but really are a force for good."
The MP also paid tribute to Daemon Reeve, CEO of Treatt, as an example of business leadership and success, Mark Cordell of Bury St Edmunds
Improvement District for helping the town 'buck the trend' for visitor numbers, up 8 per cent on the same period in 2019, West Suffolk College for its
virtual reality lab and apprenticeships, Suffolk Chamber for its support of businesses, Ashton's Legal for creating employment opportunites for the disabled
community, and property developer Jaynic. for its continuing work in the district.
Businesswoman, former Olympic athlete, and host for the evening, Goldie Sayers who is originally from Newmarket, and whose mother is a former editor
of the Bury Free Press editor, compared WestSuffolk business people to Olympians.
Goldie, an three-time Olympian and British record holder for the javelin, and is now the director of successful property investment business Athlete
Property Investment Ltd.
"The mind set is similar," she said.
'You are the Olympians of the businesses world."
She said business people share with Olympians a 'clarity of vision for business goals, an imperative to work hard, resilience, the best support team and are
prepared to take risks'.
The 2022 Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award winners:
West Suffolk Innovation Award
(sponsored by Treatt PLC)
Winner: Grid 2 - Net Zero & West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds
Grid 2 ; Net Zero & West Suffolk College
Shortlisted:
Guardtech Group
Unisurge International LTD
Employee of the Year
(sponsored by West Suffolk College)
Winner: Claire Sadler - Your Telemarketing Ltd, Bury St Edmunds
Shortlisted:
Jonathan Crisp - Otway Capital
Suzanne Banks - @INC
Customer Service Award
(sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds - Business Improvement District)
Winner: The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds
Highly Commended:Shuffle Board Game Café, Bury St Edmunds
Shortlisted:
The Evidence Room
Procopio’s Pantry
Best New Start-Up
(sponsored by Menta)
Winner: Shuffle Board Game Café, Bury St Edmunds
Highly Commended: West Suffolk Hive CIC, Bury St Edmunds
Shortlisted:
Unmatched
Mynd
Business Leader of the Year
(sponsored by Ashtons Legal)
Winner: Roland Hollings - A&R Haulage (UK), Risby
Highly Commended: Laura Morrison - Your Telemarketing Ltd, Bury St Edmunds
Shortlisted
Jason Webb - AC Webb & Electrical Contractors
Grace Grant - Peak Commercial Cleaning
Contribution to the Community
(sponsored by The Cambridge Building Society)
Winner: West Suffolk Hive CIC, Bury St Edmunds
Highly Commended: The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham
The Barbers Arms Barbershop & Bar
Lovewell Blake
Apprentice / Trainee of the Year
(sponsored by WS Training)
Winner: Louise Bolden - Orwell Housing, Suffolk
Highly Commended: Shannon Quinn - Otway Capital, Fornham All Saints
Louise Bolden - Orwell Housing
Shannon Quinn - Otway Capital
Green Award
(sponsored by Iliffe Media Ltd)
Winner: Roadfill Limited, Haverhill
Highly Commended: Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds
Roadfill Limited
Still Good Food
Investing in West Suffolk Award
(sponsored by West Suffolk Council)
Winner: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall
Shortlisted:
Three Eggs Training Ltd
Stellar Catering Ltd
Business of the Year
(sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce West Suffolk)
Winner: Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall
Highly Commended: Portable Space Ltd, Suffolk
Toolbox Marketing
Ocala Healthcare
The Lifetime Achievement Award
(sponsored by Jaynic)
Winner: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds
Highly Commended: Unisurge International Ltd, Newmarket
Brian Keane - Cameron Ventures Group
Catherine Winn - Clear to Sea