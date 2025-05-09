A school is celebrating the achievement of a former pupil who has been named in the 2025 British and Irish Lions squad.

Tommy Freeman, 24, who began his rugby journey at Culford School in 2008 and now plays on the wing for Northampton Saints and England, is closing in on two major milestones with the club.

After making his debut as a teenager in September 2019, Tommy is three matches away from his 100th appearance in Black, Green and Gold and just one try shy of hitting 60 tries — which would take him to 300 points.

Since his international debut in a 25-17 win over Australia, he has earned 20 caps for England — and it is in Australia where the Lions will begin their Test series on July 19 with Tommy being called up to the British and Irish Lions squad.

Mark Bolton, head of rugby at Culford, said: “Tommy’s journey is an inspiration to all our young athletes.

“His hard work, humility and passion for the game have been clear since his days here at Culford. We are absolutely delighted to see him achieve such incredible success.”

Northampton Saints and England star Tommy Freeman (front row, third from left) seen as part Culford School's Under-15s rugby team. Picture: Culford School

As Tommy prepares to represent the Lions on the world stage, a Culford School spokesperson said the school community will be cheering him on, confident he will continue to shine.