A petition has been launched to stop West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock from appearing on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The campaign, launched by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, called on ITV to reverse its decision and said the former Health Secretary's appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to the pandemic.

Mr Hancock has been suspended as a Conservative MP after signing up to the hit TV show which sees celebrities stay in the Australian jungle and take on various challenges.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock.

The 38degrees.org.uk petition said: "Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the Health Secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.

"The fact that he is trying to cash in on his terrible legacy, rather than showing some humility or seeking to reflect on the appalling consequences of his time in Government says it all about the sort of his person he is.

"Families were ripped apart by Matt Hancock’s actions, and turning on the TV to see him being paraded around as a joke is sickening. If he had any respect for families who lost loved ones to Covid-19, he would be sharing his private emails with the Covid Inquiry, not eating bugs on TV."

Mr Hancock, who is launching a book Pandemic Diaries next month, was forced to quit as Health Secretary in June 2021 after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by conducting an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

In Mr Hancock’s constituency, Andy Drummond, deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association, said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis. Quote me. You can quote me that.”

Cllr Ian Houlder said Mr Hancock had no shame.

“Everybody knows what he did during the Covid pandemic and he seems to want to rehabilitate himself all the time in the public eye,” Cllr Houlder said.

A petition has been launched to stop Matt Hancock appearing on I'm a Celebrity.

“He’s got a skin as thick as a rhinoceros, quite frankly.”

The petition added: "Matt Hancock was at the very centre of decisions such as locking down late, allowing large scale sporting events to go ahead as the virus ran rampant and failed to get our healthcare workers the PPE they needed.

"On top of that he was fired after breaking the rules he helped set.

"His profiteering and shameless search for publicity in the run up to his book launch is another insult to already grieving families."

The campaign, launched by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, called on ITV to reverse its decision.

A political ally of Matt Hancock's said: "I'm A Celeb is the most watched show on TV. Matt doesn’t expect to serve in Government again, so it's an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.

"Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.

"Matt has an excellent team working with him in West Suffolk, but producers have agreed that he can communicate with them if there's an urgent constituency matter.

"Matt has always believed in communicating directly with the people he represents – whether that’s getting out and pounding the streets in West Suffolk, through all sorts of media or via those press conferences.

"There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether he's in camp for one-day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.

"Where better to show the human side of those who make these decisions than with the most watched programme on TV?"

They added that Mr Hancock will be making a donation to St Nicholas Hospice Care and will declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament to ensure transparency.

Mr Hancock was among supporters of Mr Sunak who welcomed the new leader to Conservative headquarters last week but was overlooked for a ministerial job under the new Prime Minister.

He had also reportedly been considering a run to be chair of the Treasury Select Committee but pulled out of the race on Monday.