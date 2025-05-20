A charity cup in honour of a 24-year-old footballer who lost his life in a car crash nearly 20 years ago raised more than £2,000.

The Andy Bullock Memorial Cup, known fondly as the Smiler Cup, was played out at Bury Town Football Club on Saturday.

Danny Bullock, Andy’s uncle, started the event in 2008 to celebrate Andy’s life, and said it has grown bigger and bigger every year since.

For the last three years, the event has fund-raised for MyWiSH, which Danny said he came across having spent a lot of time at West Suffolk Hospital in 2022 after having a tumour on his bowel removed.

It is contested by the pub team Danny founded after he left football, Ipswich Arms FC, and other local sides, which this year included Smiler FC – named for Andy himself – who ran out 5-4 winners in the final.

Danny said: “When Andy lost his life, obviously everyone was devastated – my family and my brother’s family in particular – so a year later I decided it would be nice to have a match for him. Andy would have absolutely loved it.

“He was called ‘Smiler’ for a reason – he was always laughing and joking, a happy-go-lucky person. It’s in memory of him and a good celebration of his life.”

Andy said the Ipswich Arms team was always very close-knit, with many of them spending several nights a week in the pub together along with their families.

Another of the players who regularly contested the match, Jamie Bridges, passed away four years ago from a rare kidney disease.

Andy decided to name the man of the match trophy after him, which every year is awarded by Jamie’s mum.

Around 30 local companies donated items for a raffle on the day, which raised the £2,100 for MyWiSH.

Bury Town FC let the group use their facilities free of charge for the event, which was attended by around 400 people.

The other team which took part in the tournament was Bury Bears.