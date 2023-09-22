Several anti-social behaviour and street drinking orders have been renewed across West Suffolk following public consultation.

Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) give local councils and police forces greater powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

They allow police officers to act in a range of situations, including confiscating alcohol from those who are threatening, stopping anti-social use of vehicles, and prohibiting dog walkers from taking their pets into certain locations.

Cllr Donna Higgins: "Anti-social behaviour can have a damaging impact on people's lives"

Cllr Donna Higgins, cabinet member for families and communities, believes these orders are important to help people feel safe around town.

She said: “The problem is the way the alcohol is used, and PSPOs are designed to make sure it is used responsibly and with respect to those around you.

“Anti-social behaviour can have a damaging impact on people’s lives — it can leave people feeling scared and vulnerable.

Cllr Gerald Kelly: "We will be engaging with residents and businesses to make them aware of what they should report to us and how best to do it"

“That’s why we work with partners such as the police to address these issues.”

Some of the locations where PSPOs are in place include Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Brandon, and Haverhill town centres.

The decision to renew them was reached alongside deliberation on the council’s Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) policies.

These have been in place since 2008 in Newmarket and 2014 in Bury St Edmunds to limit business expansion where there is a high density of licensed premises, including pubs, clubs, restaurants, off-licences, and hotels.

Due to changes in the law, however, CIAs can only be renewed if there is clear evidence of their impact, a standard which was not met by those already in place.

As current CIAs are set to expire at the end of the year, councillors will now look at better ways to tackle licensed businesses which are having a detrimental effect on residents’ amenities.

Cllr Gerald Kelly, cabinet member for governance, regulatory and the environment, continues to encourage those who are affected by these premises to speak out.

He added: “We want residents and businesses to report issues where they feel a licensed premises may be in breach of their licence such as people being excessively drunk and related anti-social behaviour.

“We will be engaging with residents and businesses to make them aware of what they should report to us and how best to do it.”